In recent months and years there have been a litany of reports that New Hampshire desperately needs more places for people to live, with an emphasis on "affordable" housing. With that in mind, I was stunned to read The Sun's report that Laconia City government — that is, the planning board and/or the zoning board — nixed a proposed development of precisely such housing. Why? Not enough parking. In so doing, government has proved yet again that it can mess up just about anything. It seems logical that the people who could barely afford to live there (making less than $20,000 per year) would likewise find an automobile unaffordable. But such logic confounds those who kowtow to bureaucratic fiat.
Then came a report that one of our U.S. senators has managed to pry $2.5 million out of the federal government to address (drum roll please) homelessness. Every elected official within range will celebrate the grant, but no concrete plan was reported on precisely how those funds would be spent. Will it be used to create actual housing? Best not hold our breath.
The contrast is truly bizarre. While a solid plan for additional housing proposed by a reputable local entity gets stifled by local government, Big Brother steps in with buckets of money to fund an entity with no reported concrete plan.
We either need more places for people to live or we don't. City government should be straining to make it happen, not straining to find reasons to oppose a viable proposal.
