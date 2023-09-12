To The Daily Sun,

In recent months and years there have been a litany of reports that New Hampshire desperately needs more places for people to live, with an emphasis on "affordable" housing. With that in mind, I was stunned to read The Sun's report that Laconia City government — that is, the planning board and/or the zoning board — nixed a proposed development of precisely such housing. Why? Not enough parking. In so doing, government has proved yet again that it can mess up just about anything. It seems logical that the people who could barely afford to live there (making less than $20,000 per year) would likewise find an automobile unaffordable. But such logic confounds those who kowtow to bureaucratic fiat.

