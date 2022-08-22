I’ve been trying to find the right words so voters might understand the reality of the current governance of our beloved Belknap County. Here are some examples of how several of our county delegates are representing their own self-interests and not the will of the residents:
Glen Aldridge places an American flag on his roadside signs, yet voted to support New Hampshire seceding from the United States. Does that represent the will of his constituency?
Mike Sylvia pledged to represent his constituency yet refuses to place his hand over his heart and pledge his allegiance to the American flag. He sponsored the secession bill, is still litigating Gunstock, and still putting the economy at risk. Does that support the interests of county residents?
Their leader Norm Silber, and his acolytes Gregg Hough, Dawn Johnson, Peter Varney, Paul Terry, Barbara Comtois, and Tom Ploszaj have pushed for the demolition of our county institutions:
Pushing to take Gunstock away from the thousands who enjoy this county-owned jewel, and causing over $100,000 in legal fees on both sides.
Placing our elderly in serious jeopardy by underfunding the county nursing home.
Undermining the county sheriff’s and corrections budgets.
Citizens of Belknap County should stop and think. Based on what you have learned about right and wrong, what do you believe is best for our county? Do you want to be led by respectable, responsible, honest leaders who work hard to understand the will of the people? Or are you giving your allegiance to people who are self-serving, driving their own political agenda, and are so obviously contrary to the majority of their constituency?
Do your research, then vote your conscience on Sept. 13. Vote for what is right. Vote these extremists out, make your vote count.
