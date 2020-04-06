To The Daily Sun,
I agree with what Don Ewing has said about wearing face masks (April 4), even though President Trump said that he doesn't wear one.
On MSNBC, they're saying that the White House is saying some things that are not true about who is getting federal assistance and who is not, and how much.
Light at the end of the tunnel? Whom to believe? What's the president's record on truthfulness?
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
