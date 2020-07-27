To The Daily Sun,
It's not "Bike Week." It's Motorcycle Week, and it's noisy and unwelcome under ordinary circumstances, when it's not this hot and when cities are not being raided by our government and Covid19 infections are spreading.
Motorcycles come with mufflers, and these are too often removed, resulting in awful snarling, LOUD noise. It interrupts conversations and ceremonies. I think this is illegal, and it's certainly immoral. Is the noise part of the thrill? It seems sadistic to me. The thought that the noise makes these "hogs" safer is ludicrous.
My motorcycle friend in Louisiana says: "I have a young neighbor with a bike who enjoys making noise that I am repeatedly tempted to call the authorities on (I doubt they'd do anything) or simply drive over his bike. There are others who seem to come down our street with loud exhausts who seem to purposely make noise. One day I think I am going to sit in my driveway all day and wave anybody with a loud vehicle over and tell them that, though they might not realize it, their vehicle disturbs my family INSIDE OUR HOUSE when they drive by."
I've been squawking for years, to no avail; can't we vote on Motorcycle Week?
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
