Both Biden and Trump deserve some credit for getting the vaccines flowing, though Biden stands to benefit from being in power during the nation’s emergence from the pandemic. Biden’s relief package has broad support, according to public poling.
The former president largely ignored the pandemic and the success of the vaccine's development in his final months in office, consumed instead by spreading claims of election fraud.
Trump did not appear in a public service announcement in which our former living presidents encouraged all Americans to get the vaccine. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats.
On the other side, Republicans largely believe that most Americans are doing just fine after the GOP, under Trump’s leadership, put the country on a path to recovery before Democrats took over. They note that hundreds of billions of dollars remain unspent from last year’s rescue package. It’s undeniable that the former president’s Operation Warp Speed gave Biden something to build on as soon as he took over.
Dick Devens
Center Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.