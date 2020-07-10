To The Daily Sun,
A feel-good berry story. I appreciate Rick Green’s July 10, front-page article “Growers hope for a berry, berry good season.” He filled it with information I would have had to otherwise chase down for myself, like what farms offer u-pick berries. The only vendors I usually remember are Smith’s and Surowiec Farm, so it is helpful to have a list of other growers in the area. Including the farms’ origin stories was also a nice touch.
I found the information interesting which he provided about how this year’s weather conditions have worked out with the growing season. Dryness was okay for berries earlier and now more rain is needed. I was not aware of the length of the raspberry and blueberry seasons, weather permitting, of course.
Every late spring, I intend to pick local strawberries and make some jam but then I get busy and lose track of time and it dawns on me that, yet again, I have missed the strawberry season. Maybe there are still some local strawberries around even though there are no longer u-pick berries. I have probably missed rhubarb too, for that matter.
Diane Lockwood
Laconia
