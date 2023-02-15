The First Amendment gives letter writers, as well as cartoonists, freedom of speech. It also allows hate speech, and flag burning, which although despicable, are allowed. So while many readers may find certain political cartoons offensive, they have a place in the press, and for good reason. There are times when particular political cartoons are inappropriate; there have been several occasions when readers have made well-founded arguments against
specific, thoughtless and poorly timed such political cartoons. And this newspaper has responded.
One only has to Google the purpose of political cartoons to understand the breadth and importance they serve. If one particular reader, or many, don't like a cartoonist, or the content, don't read it. But to rave, defame, and misrepresent someone merely because someone does not like, listen to or learn from their point of view says more about the letter writer than the cartoonist.
We have different political parties to offer voters choices. We have different candidates to offer voters choices. We have columnists and cartoonists to offer readers choices. What kind of a country would it be if only one side were represented? Who would decide? How would people learn to distinguish the difference?
There is also such a thing as defamation, and rudeness, as well as this newspaper's policy, usually printed in the letters to the editor section, which clearly states to "be respectful in tone, avoid personal attacks, and name calling." Freedom of speech is one thing; some recent letters, by the same group of similar-thinking writers, go beyond the limits of this forum. It's time for this newspaper to enforce its own policy.
For the record, there are many columnists, cartoonists and letter writers with whom I personally disagree. I just don't read them, hence keeping my blood pressure under control.
