Please join me in supporting Diane Hanley for state representative for Gilford and Meredith. Having worked alongside Diane for many years, I know she will represent these communities well, and in particular, advocate for protection of our natural resources, increase resources to address the opioid addiction, help expand job training programs and economic development, work to retain and attract young people to our region, and improve desperately needed access for mental health issues.
In addition, Diane is committed to completing the regional effort of connecting Laconia to Franklin via the WOW Trail, the Winnisquam Scenic Trail and the Winni River Trail.
Allan Beetle
Laconia
