I am writing in support of Diane Hanley who is running of the New Hampshire House of Representatives from the Gilford/Meredith district.
I have known Diane for many years, both professionally as co-worker and as a friend. She is a brilliant woman and a brilliant scientist. She has been an environmental science educator and for years has volunteered for many activities that have improved our state. She was involved in the creation of the WOW trail and has served on a state commission dealing with such trails as well as other state environmental commissions. She will fight for the environment in our state unlike the conservatives in the legislature who do not seem to care and seem to deny that dangers to our environment truly exist.
In addition, she has a rational and humane approach to other issues. She strongly supports public education and wants to make higher education affordable in New Hampshire, a state which has the most expensive public colleges and universities in the nation. Moreover, she supports women’s rights including the right to reproductive choice which is under attack.
She will also work to end the unfair, partisan-based “gerrymandering” in New Hampshire which is controlled by conservatives. She would replace the current system with a bipartisan commission to redraw legislative districts. Furthermore, she has promised to address the opiate addiction problem from a rational standpoint.
I encourage everyone in her district to vote for her. She is an intelligent and rational choice.
E. Scott Cracraft
Gilford
