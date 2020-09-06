To The Daily Sun,
To the residents of Gilford and Meredith:
I am asking for the opportunity to represent our towns in the N.H. House of Representatives. I have lived in the Lakes region for 22 years, in Gilford for the last 12 years. I am a former earth science professor at Lakes Region Community College and Plymouth State University and currently operate a small business.
I have over 20 years of community service and leadership in the Lakes Region, including the Laconia and Gilford Conservation Commissions and the Lake Winnipesaukee Association. I understand the needs of a variety of N.H. stakeholders because I have also served on statewide committees and two legislative study committees. As a founding member of the WOW Trail, I led and oversaw the completion of the first section of the trail. (Let’s just say I am no stranger to exercising patience and very empathetic to reducing state bureaucracy. )
I understand that the economy of N.H. — and Belknap County in particular — depends heavily on the quality of our natural resources. We also need to expand job opportunities and training in Belknap County to include year-round, well-paying jobs. These jobs can attract and keep young people in the region, but they also need housing, quality public education, and daycare to be affordable to make it here.
I am also concerned that several of our current state reps are focused on a very narrow set of issues and are disinterested, vote no, or do not vote at all to resolve our larger issues: the costly addiction crisis, homelessness, improving addiction recovery and mental health access, or raise the minimum wage above poverty rates, never mind to $15/hr. Getting one’s $100 legislative salary paid in solid gold is a bill that one representative did take the time to request, however.
I want to address the problem of continuing state budget cuts that result in towns having to make up the difference to pay for necessary services like schools. Making up that difference falls directly to individual property owners by regressive property tax increases. This is Governor Sununu’s 'live free or die’ budgeting?
Another reason I am running is because the freedom of homeowners, businesses and towns to generate renewable energy and make money from it is being actively prohibited by Governor Sununu’s vetoes. Choosing to make renewable energy is a solution that has no cost to taxpayers, provides income to those generating excess energy, can help offset property tax rates, lowers our electric rates (as it has in our surrounding states) and even reduces the power company's high cost of operating fossil fuel plants. Any entity that generates renewable power should be paid fairly for it as well.
I am running to resolve issues, work with civility, and be responsive to all in my district. Please consider me for your support on November 3rd.
Diane Hanley
Gilford
