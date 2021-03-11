To The Daily Sun,
I just heard the governor, speaking on The Exchange on NHPR, voice his support for using our tax dollars to pay for students to attend private schools—programs like those proposed by HB20 and SB130. He justified his position as being “all about outcomes” for the select students who would receive this help.
He needs to look at outcomes for the many thousands of students who would remain in the public schools with diminished resources for art, music, physical education, supplies, books—all the places local school districts would look to reduce their budgets when they lose the funds to pay those private tuitions.
The question, governor, is whose outcomes?
Diana Sack
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.