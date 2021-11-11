To the Daily Sun,
To Reps. Travis O’Hara, Doug Trottier, Mike Sylvia and the rest of the Belknap County Delegation:
I am a born and raised Granite Stater, 37 year long Lakes Region resident. I love and respect our commitment to representative government and the fact that your state representative could literally be your next door neighbor!
Having local representation is key to the vision our forefathers created for all of us. We rely on a governing structure that limits it at the federal level, conveys and protects another level for each state, and then ensures a local level for maximum self governance. Our NH Constitution takes the commitment deeper by an amazing ratio of people to state representatives. Our NH forefathers committed to fair representation in this governing structure. They understood that local matters intersect with state often, and that state business also intersects with federal. They got it! They knew that to maximize local control, state representatives must be allocated directly to small populations with as close proximity to the people as possible.
With every community having a dedicated representative, we have a voice to bridge the gap between school district or town issues to corresponding state issues. It is a great weapon against oppression and governmental overreach, and a jewel to preserve self-governance at the closest level possible. Every time we force different communities to share representatives, we inherently water down all of their voices.
We deserve to be heard within the concentration our three-tiered governmental structure was envisioned to bestow upon us. We should not see our voices parceled out for political party interests— they are not protected in our constitutions— the citizens are. For larger roles, such as congressional districts, the commitment to preserve access to a localized level should remain the sole and primary objective. Failure to do so only weakens the people's voice and undermines the representative government we were all promised. Our voices should matter regardless of political party or donor status. Our freedoms are not supposed to be for sale or leveraged for DC power; that’s the type of maneuvering that is silencing people. We live in NH— the Live Free or Die state for this very commitment to freedom— gerrymandering has no place here. It will only make things worse; oppressing and silencing us more. I realize some of you don’t like our government at all, and want to see NH leave the US; creating more negative feelings about government may be exactly what you want. But for those of you who still love America and want to keep parties out of the equation and leave the decision who to put in office to the local voters— please remember that manipulation of districts for parties is antithetical to that purpose. Putting parties first is selling us out.
Diana Lacey
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.