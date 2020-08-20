To The Daily Sun,
In his August 18 letter to the editor, my Republican primary opponent wrote, “My opponent, Bob Giuda, opposes my policy change and believes it will open the door to an income tax. He wants to continue the policy of taxing businesses that have no profit.” (emphasis added)
My published response to his first letter stated, “As an active member of both the Ways and Means and Finance Committees in the Senate, I helped engineer two state budgets and numerous tax reforms, including reducing the BET (and BPT) responsibly each year (emphasis added) as the prosperity of our booming pre-Covid-19 economy increased state revenue streams.”
Mr. DeVoy’s statement is categorically false. I oppose his proposal not because I want to continue the BET, but because his proposal to eliminate it (something Republicans are already doing incrementally) is irresponsible and reckless, emotionally appealing but devoid of any consideration of the fiscal carnage that would ensue. It would gut the state’s revenue stream, radically disrupt education funding, and require establishing an income tax. I don’t “believe” it, I know it, from working on tax policy for eight of the last 20 years on the House and Senate Ways & Means Committees.
As your Senator I’ve fought and voted for stable, continuing reductions to the BET in every budget. As a matter of record, I was the lone member of the Senate who voted against HB-4 (the vote was 23-1) the infamous budget “trailer bill” which allows the BET to increase.
These are challenging times, requiring integrity and clear thinking in Concord. My voting record is a matter of public record. My support for N.H. businesses, and my voting record to reduce and responsibly eliminate taxes, is rock solid and well documented. I invite you to check it at www.nh.gov and not to be deceived by my opponent’s political chicanery.
I respectfully ask for your vote in the September 8th Republican primary.
State Senator Bob Giuda
N.H. District 2
Warren
