I would like to respond to Paula Trombi’s letter. Her question was, “Why would someone support a liar and bully?” She provided a short list of Trump quotes that she (and I) find offensive. I could add several more.
The answer is simple and she said it in her opening statement. “I can understand how someone might vote for him based on their mutual agreements on policy” I have written approximately 20 letters explaining how his policies are benefiting this country so I’m not going to repeat them here. I will encourage everyone to search and read them at the Laconia Daily Sun website. Most address what I consider the most important issues to our future. This country was going into debt at an average rate of over $1trillion per year under the last administration and the work force participation rate decreased from 66 percent to 63 percent.President Trump at least has stopped the downward decline of work force participation and the economy is growing at the fastest rate since 2000. Time will tell if this was the right move but I’m certainly encouraged.
In addition, in my opinion the last administration's foreign policies were a disaster. With the removal of troops from Iraq, Isis took control of large areas of both Syria and Iraq. According to the BBC, the reduction in area controlled by Isis was 98 percent. In my opinion, the reason is simple. President Trump addressed the problem head on. He appointed General Mattis as Secretary of Defense and told him to handle it. General Mattis, like Trump, plays to win.
Prior to leaving office President Obama told President-elect Trump that his biggest problem would be the nuclear threat form North Korea. Here we are 18 months later and we are in talks for the complete denuclearization of North Korea.
One of President Obama’s legacy accomplishments was the Iran deal where the U.S. gave Iran $150B in exchange for their stopping production of “weapons grade” uranium 235. In addition, sanctions were lifted which allowed Iran to recover financially. Iran is reported to be the leading sponsor of terrorism in the world. I leave that to readers to decide. President Trump pulled out of that deal earlier this year.
One other item that I truly appreciate about President Trump is his unfailing support for the military, veterans and all branches of law enforcement.
Before I close this letter, I don’t want to let Paula get away with calling President Trump a liar. I have little doubt she can bring up examples of things he said that are untrue, but I’m not going to get into the weeds on that since I think both sides are guilty of deliberately putting out misinformation. Also, I think what Trump says pales in comparison to what the left-leaning media puts out. Case in point is the media implies that Trump started the separation of families at the border. Family separation was done under the Obama administration also.
I’m going to close this letter with why I support President Trump despite some ridiculous tweets. Looking down the list Paula put out, none are of any real consequence. Yes, they could offend someone or hurt someone’s feelings, but that’s it. When I see the media meltdown over a Trump tweet, I just roll my eyes and picture a dad that has a good job, helps out with the kids, housework and gives his wife a day off now and again. Oh, and picks his nose in pubic. Yes, it’s gross and disgusting, but is it really worth divorcing him over it?
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
Glad you think so, because MOST of us don’t!
