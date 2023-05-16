It's been surprising to read letters in the paper this week specifically targeting and attacking school board member Laura Dunn. This is clearly a coordinated attempt to distract the community from the very real issues happening within the school district and to silence any opposition to the dictatorship that is Superintendent Steve Tucker.
Board member Dunn is one of the only board members asking hard questions, working toward accountability and transparency, while herself being attacked by other board members, including past board Chair Aaron Hayward. Yet, the ladies writing the current letters remained silent when those acts occurred.
Lois Kessin insinuated that Dunn has pointed fingers and name called in her vague accusation that the school board has become over-politicized. Dunn has been the victim of that behavior, not the perpetrator.
Jan Curtis (who is a Hayward) is the one who embarrassed herself by clearly targeting Dunn with a false accusation. Asking questions and holding different opinions is not antagonistic. Rather, bullying people to "fall in line" with the majority is antagonistic behavior.
Kay Anderson's statement "suck it up and abide by the majority rule" is further bullying. Our democratic society is founded on individual rights, which includes voice and vote. Shame on these citizens for perpetuating a dictatorship mentality and silencing the right of others to disagree or question. Thank you, board member Dunn, for not "falling into a line” that is clearly submissive.
