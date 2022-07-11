To The Daily Sun,
I wasn't blaming the mail carriers for the mail issues, the whole postal system is whacked. I take important paperwork directly to where it's going if it's in town, it's never going to be a perfect system. About the streets of Laconia, I've been on dirt roads that are better. It seems like the streets that aren't too bad get worked on while the really bad ones just get worse. I hate fireworks unless it's the 4th or New Years Eve. Why is the media calling a murderer a "gunman" or now even a "sniper"? People that do anything like what's been happening are evil, good for nothing murderers and that's all they are.
Derek Adams
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.