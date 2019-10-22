To The Daily Sun,
Tom Tardif is back at it with his gimlet-eyed view of the Colonial revival. The term revival may be salient because it surely requires an act of faith to be optimistic about this project. Tom's willingness to speak truth to fatuity is as welcome as Indian summer, er, um, a mild hiatus to native peoples.
Laconia's departing mayor played fast and loose with the numbers surrounding Colonial redux. No matter, the newly liquid Rusty McLear thinks he can sell high-priced condominiums to well-heeled visitors from below the border. Good luck to him with that, for there may not be as many willing to run the gauntlet from City Hall to their 'luxury' condo as he thinks. Mencken said that no-one ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of people but surely this will be a case that tests that theory.
Mr. Tardif points to loose financial controls and the lack of any taxpayer recapture for public expenditures on this project; good for him for so doing. It probably has not escaped his notice that he is as welcome as the proverbial civet at the lemonade social, an eventuality which seems to leave him unperturbed.
Does anyone else think that addressing the albatross of the city garage, which is the gateway to downtown, should have been addressed before any other project?
Perhaps our political types are hoping no-one will notice the shambles.
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton Iron Works
