To The Daily Sun,
Thank you Jean Ferreira! You took the words right out of my mouth! WAKE UP PEOPLE! The government has the people in this country so terrified that they are afraid to even look at each other let alone come within six feet of them. Entrepreneurs who have put their blood, sweat and tears into their businesses are in danger of losing them overnight. Unemployment is at an all-time high, and even when things do eventually open up there will be no jobs left for them to go back to!
Let’s face it, the biggest issue and loss of lives are in the long-term care facilities as is the case with most viruses and epidemics. I am over 65 years old and considered high risk. I will not live in fear of this or any other virus that may come our way in the future. I can get struck by a car walking across the street. I will not stop walking I could die in an auto accident any time I get behind the wheel. I will still drive. I’m an avid kayaker. I could capsize and drown any time I go out. I will not stop kayaking. If I get an illness that takes my life, so be it! I will live my life to the fullest and take my chances.
Our “leaders” need to open things back up NOW before it is too late, if it isn’t already! Those who aren’t willing to take their chances, fine, stay in your homes and live in fear. Just be careful in the shower. You may slip and hit your head!
Dennis Morrissette
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.