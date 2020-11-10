To The Daily Sun,
Jeopardy! was and still is one of my all time favorite TV shows, and in February 1997 I was chosen to be a contestant on the show. The experience was both interesting and memorable. During the taping of the show there were numerous technical breaks during which time Alex took the opportunity to get to know the contestants and answer questions from the audience.
I am originally from Hampshire, England, and was delighted with his knowledge of my birthplace and the conversation we had about it. He came across as a caring person who was genuinely interested in his contestants. Later I learned about his work with the organization World Vision, a charity that I have also supported. It seems that my sense of his kindness and caring was correct.
At the time, I was battling ovarian cancer, and had actually jumped at the opportunity to be on the show with the hope of winning, since I had no health insurance at the time and had already accumulated almost $40,000 in medical bills. Alas, I did not win (came in a respectable second) but nevertheless had no regrets.
Upon learning a couple of years ago that Alex was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, I knew full well the emotions and fears he must have felt during these past months, and like so many of his fans, I prayed for him as he requested.
Alex Trebek was an icon of kindness and generosity and his passing has left the world a sadder place. Hopefully we can all learn from his example of caring and interest in our fellow humans and the constant happiness he projected in both his public and private life.
Denise Williamson
Laconia
