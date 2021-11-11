To the Daily Sun,
The recent passage of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act in Washington will bring many benefits to NH residents including at least $100 million to help provide high speed broadband coverage across the state, including access to the at least 42,800 people in New Hampshire who currently lack it. This was a bipartisan agreement with 13 Republican Representatives signing on. Fortunately for NH, all our representatives voted for this Act however, there were six Democrats who did not. What has happened since the vote is quite bizarre among the Republican/Trumpist Party. It is obvious when Republicans disagree among themselves, they threatened each other with bodily harm and even death. When Democrats disagree among themselves, they negotiate by respecting the opposing view and listening to all sides. NH voters, consider this when voting who would best represent you in Washington, Concord, the county and town governments.
Denise Terravechia
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.