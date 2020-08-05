To The Daily Sun,
I voted today! Voting by mail or absentee ballot in New Hampshire is easy and secure. You can call your town/city clerk and request an application or it can be downloaded (https://www.vote.org/absentee-ballot/new-hampshire/). Fill it out, drop off or mail back to your town. Once approved, you will receive in the mail (or can be picked up in person) an absentee and OFFICIAL ballot from the State of N.H. Complete your selections and place in the envelope provided by the town. Don’t forget to put a stamp on the envelope. A few days later, you can track your ballot at: (https://app.sos.nh.gov/Public/AbsenteeBallot.aspx. Do it today – do it now!)
Denise Terravechia
Alton Bay
