To The Daily Sun,
To the Gilford voters:
I want to thank you for your support while running for the open selectman's position on March 10. It sure was a close race (nine more votes and we would have had it!) and I feel overwhelmed with the outreach and support from the community. I have waited until after the recount was completed — keeping my fingers crossed for a different outcome but did not expect one.
Being in the Town Clerk-Tax Collector's Office for 30+ years, I had the utmost confidence in the Accuvote machine being 100 percent accurate. The one place votes can differ is in the voter marking the ballot correctly. There are times that the ovals are not filled in on the ballot, yet the intent of the voter is clear — the machine will not count those ballots unless the oval is filled in next to the name or write-in on the ballot and that is where you can expect to see a slight difference in the numbers. The recount was more for all of the voters to be confident in the final results as each candidate did changed by a vote or two.
Overall it was a positive and humbling experience to see the support which I received. I thank you for coming out in these uncertain times and I wish you all the best, health and happiness.
Denise Gonyer
Gilford
