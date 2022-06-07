To The Daily Sun,
A recent letter from Jim Raschilla noted that some letter writers simply send boring letters regurgitating output from left controlled media. Has he not seen the letters from the likes of Marc Abear, Don Ewing, Steve Earle, etc., over the last few years which do exactly that but from the far-right media perspective? A perfect example is a letter in the same edition from Bruce Jenket. Mr. Jenket shares his concerns about the lack of legal attention to several right-wing conspiracy theories (Hunter Biden's laptop, Steele dossier, voter fraud). He can't understand why no one has been indicted. Perhaps it is because there is nothing to indict. Take voter fraud – every claim from 2020 has been disproven by every secretary of state and judge. Let’s move on, Donald Trump lost by over 8 million votes and that won't change.
Mr. Raschilla also refers to Joe Biden's "socialist direction" and asks if anyone believes we are better off under Biden then Trump. There isn't a Democratic Socialist anywhere that believes Biden has a socialist agenda, just ask Bernie Sanders. But it’s one of those right-wing media talking points that Mr. Raschilla is simply repeating. As for being better off under Biden — aside from the most obvious of him not being a narcissistic, a pathological liar, immoral, a blatant tax evader and someone who incited an insurrection against our country — I could give a list of comparative accomplishments but instead will share the words of a father who lost a child in Texas last week. When asked about Biden's visit he said: He was compassionate; he listened, it was all about us. He cried, I cried. He cares. I am so glad President Biden is our President. So, Mr. Raschilla, the answer to your question is a resounding and heartfelt "yes."
Denise Doyle
Center Harbor
