We are writing to endorse Shelley Carita as state representative for Gilford and Meredith. One of us worked with Shelley at the New Hampshire Association for the Blind for 11 years. Shelley demonstrated her leadership while always remaining attuned to the needs of the visually impaired individuals the association assisted. She genuinely cares for all individuals regardless of their circumstances or differing abilities. Shelley is a hard-working go-getter, while at the same time being honest and compassionate. We can think of no better person to serve the people of Gilford and Meredith in the New Hampshire Legislature. Please join us in voting for Shelley at the polls on November 3.
Denise Caruso & Ray Porcell
Meredith
