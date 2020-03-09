To The Daily Sun,
I’m wondering if anyone has heard of a magazine called Reminisce. Well, if you have not, you are truly missing out! My mother got me hooked on this magazine years ago and I have been a subscriber ever since.
The stories in it are heart-warming as well as heartbreaking at times. I love the way people dressed back then and those cars! I remember some of those toys, as I had a few. The family trips, decorations, music, holidays and more, bring back many happy memories.
This edition for March 2020 has an article in it about major battles. The pictures and the true stories are amazing. After reading them I will say: that was the BEST generation! Thank you ladies and gentlemen for all you did and for all you gave for our freedom and way of life.
“It is, I believe, the greatest generation any society has ever produced.”— Tom Brokaw
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
