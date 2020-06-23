To The Daily Sun,
Why don’t you ask your governor to shut all New Hampshire borders, and that way none of the non-locals can get in. Let’s try THAT on the already fragile economy many are suffering in right now.
Then you all can buy up their boats and properties and cover the cost in lost taxes and revenues for each city and town. Next, you can pay all the lost money that hotels, restaurants, rentals, and numerous shops will lose. How about paying the employees? Will you pay their rent when they have no job? If you can talk that talk, let’s see your walk — I’ll be waiting.
As for the miserable day at the beach, please do find another beach to go to. If you were that miserable, why not leave, move your towel, call the cops, or (here is a thought) try asking them to tone it down. Weirs Beach is a PUBLIC beach, FREE to those who want to use it. In case you haven’t noticed, places are trying to open up after months of being closed. So, some things will be smooth sailing and others may take longer.
Also, let’s say I’m not impressed with the "snipers" at the #BLM protest, and thank you to the letter writer informing many of that occurrence. If you don’t find that law ridiculous, about how pointing a gun at anyone is not a crime unless they know about it — I worry for you. What if someone else with a gun saw them and decided to be the “good guy” on a crowded street? Just a thought. Sorry chief, I found your response a tad cavalier.
Summer has arrived, so let’s try to enjoy it. Go play corn hole with your family and friends instead of counting license plates for a change.
“Our state’s beautiful natural environment is part of why we all love and live in New Hampshire. It’s also one of our states most important economic assets” — author John Irving
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
Thank you Karen Burke
