To The Daily Sun,
My son is dating a wonderful, loving, beautiful, caring young lady. Unfortunately, for her right now, she is being ostracized because of her “look” and ethic heritage.
She went to the store the other day to get some groceries and people stared at her and moved away from her. She was humiliated and hurt. Even with the lines long, no one stood in hers. It broke my heart when she told me this.
She is depressed and afraid to leave her home. Imagine, people blaming you for a virus spreading, when you were born and raised your entire life in this country. I hope I’m not the only one left on this planet that thinks this is wrong.
Her office is still open and she goes to work every day because she needs a paycheck like most of us do. I get fear, but I will never understand or tolerate ignorance, ever! We are not going forward, we are going backwards at a rapid pace.
As all our mothers used to say, “Treat others as you want to be treated.”
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.