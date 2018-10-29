To The Daily Sun,
The campaign signs and the mailings of the Democrat candidates for state rep (Gilford/Meredith) speak about "compassion" for county funding. I guess that they are unaware that their Republican counterparts this year overfunded the county by approximately one million dollars. These Democrats are beating their chests about their "compassion" by campaigning to spend even more for public schools, addiction recovery and health care.
What they won't do is to be honest that your bank account exists to be an open-ended check to go fund their "compassions." What they don't seem to have is any real compassion for the fixed and low-income taxpayers who will be footing the taxes for their higher spending. But the Democrats don't care about them — they only want more for government.
There is a fine line between additional funding of these critical issues and taxing some people out of their homes or forcing them to choose between their own spending on medication, heat, or food. My goal is to help find that line and adhere to it.
This is my kind of “COMMON SENSE.”
Harry H. Bean
Gilford
