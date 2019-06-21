To The Daily Sun,
Buy his headstone. Bernie Sanders is DEAD, politically. As DEAD as Jacob Marley. Political operative Froma Harrop wrote Sander’s epitaph in Wednesday Sun. When a left-hugging syndicated columnist like Harrop writes scorching, commentary critical of her own kind it’s GAME OVER.
The “blame game” for Democrats has dramatically changed. With the Mueller report letting Trump off the hook, Democrats need a new fall guy. Sanders is conveniently it. He’s now portrayed by Froma as the evil, snake-headed medusa responsible for Hillary’s loss. Sanders had the audacity to hold back his support for Hillary in 2016. That put her at a major disadvantage in her battle with Trump. Even more hilarious. Harrop now ravages Sanders for pushing his 24/7, red hot, socialist agenda down the throats of America when it’s well known three of four Democrats (and even more independents) are cool to the word “socialism.” Shame on Sanders for costing Democrats and Hillary the election. That’s the new EXCUSE narrative Democrats want “packaged” for voter consumption.
Here’s the TRUTH! You can take it to the bank. Democrats no longer want Sanders. They now have 20 Bernie LOOK ALIKES. They don’t call themselves SOCIALISTS. They have more brains. The word doesn’t play well in the public sphere. They’re CLOSET SOCIALISTS and even MORE DANGEROUS than Sanders. Cheap, imitators who stole his slogan, “FREE will fix everything.”
Sanders is running a strong second (again). That prevents all 20 “closet Bernies” from having any chance to stop old Joe from winning the nomination. Sanders has them all in a box canyon. Democrats in their heart of hearts don’t want ancient, Biden. Joe is 100 years from the economy killing, SANTA CLAUS Democrats want as their nominee in 2020.
To get a new blood as the front runner, Democrats need to GUILLOTINE Sanders. His supporters must be forced with a gun to their head to a “look alike” who can seriously challenge old Joe. No delaying by shady DNC operatives this time. Sanders might accumulate more leverage as he did in 2016, holding the party hostage to his many demands.
That’s why Harrop wrote her scathing, Sanders epitaph. Shaming and demonizing Sanders kills two birds with one stone. Sanders becomes Democrats “new excuse” for losing in 2016. having held Hillary hostage for weeks while his public flogging, means Warren or someone else can seriously challenge older-than-dirt Joe for the nomination.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
