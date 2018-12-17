To The Daily Sun,
This is the 50th of my reports on what goes on in the Legislature in Concord. “Organization Day” occurred on December 5, where legislators-elect are sworn in and officers for the General Court are elected. As you can guess, with the Democrats in the majority their choice was elected for Speaker. Then came the issue of interest.
The Secretary of State (SOS) has been Bill Gardener for 40+ years in what should be a non-partisan position. He is a Democrat and has done a good job. However, this past term he stepped on some party toes. First, he participated in Trump’s ill-fated review of irregularities in the 2016 presidential election. That is not allowed by Democrats because it was related to Trump. Since, by definition anybody from anywhere can vote in the place of their choosing. So how can there be any fraudulent voting.
Then, the SOS had the temerity to tell the cities and towns that they had to vote on a day that it snowed. No snow days for timid New Hampshire voters! These actions so incensed the Dems that they invested over $200,000 to unseat Secretary Gardener. Forget the fact that the SOS office spends next to nothing on the race (they did have cookies and punch available in their office… I admit I ate some). Fortunately, the Dems couldn’t buy enough votes and Bill Gardener was re-elected. The treasurer and house clerk positions were also decided. Since they did nothing that irritated the Democrats, both were re-elected by acclamation. Word to the SOS: Don’t irritate Democratic leadership or they will raise enough money to buy enough votes next time and leave you swinging from the “yard arm.”
On a lighter note, a Pew survey reported in the N.H. Business Review said that politically conservative Americans are 30 percent more likely to cite religion as most meaningful in their life while liberals are 15-18 percent more likely to find great significance from arts and crafts or social and political causes. This tells me that with the liberals in charge in Concord we will have a lot of safe spaces and they will be well decorated (but Christians are not welcome).
Our first day of session is January 2. Shortly after I will start earning my $100 per year. If you want to talk or send me a comment I am at dave@sanbornhall.net or 603-320-9524. I also will be at the TRIPP Center in Franklin at 10:30 every Monday morning for coffee and conversation.
Dave Testerman
Representative for Hill and Franklin
Franklin
