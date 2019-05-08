To The Daily Sun,
It isn’t easy to put myself “out there” on such a sensitive subject as the demolition of St. Joseph Church. I was at 8:30 mass on Sunday when Father Marc gave his address. I wasn’t surprised. But after reading Adam Drapcho’s article in Tuesday’s Sun, I’m having a hard time not to add my proverbial “two cents.”
All of us, associated in one way or another with this church, are devastated. Like everything in our contemporary society, it comes down to money. Every week, I see how the parish cannot make its $18,000 minimum in order to meet its expenses. And, I also think of how many Catholics, born and raised through the halls of Sacred Heart and St. Joseph, no longer attend Mass; and as a result, do not support the parish.
As a native Laconian, I have been dismayed by how long it’s taken to get the Colonial up and running, in spite of so much support, in and out of the community. I’m frustrated by how many buildings, especially those which grace our gateways, that are falling apart and can’t be addressed because of some “historic” premise. We’ve all witnessed what happened to the Holy Grail, run by successful entrepreneurs who supported venturing outside their comfort zone, only to fail miserably. What can possibly replace this unique building and bring distinction to this city?
How many of us are willing to put our money where our mouth is? How many of us are prepared to make a counter proposal to Father Marc and the Bishop and say: Here’s what we are GOING to do NOW; and here’s what we are willing to do moving forward? I wonder.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.