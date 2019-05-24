To The Daily Sun,
I love and appreciate Trump’s honesty, as do tens of millions of other Americans. It’s why those millions voted for Trump. They will again! People able to think and reason beyond the confines of a ping-pong ball score. Trump says, “Why the hell should I work with Democrats on anything, including infrastructure? The SOBs screamed I collaborated with the Russians for more than two years. Then they demanded a special investigator to prove it. The hit failed. No matter. Democrats still yell ‘I’m guilty.’ Pelosi tells the press I am a corrupt, coverup artist. Why would I want to work with people whose only stated goal is to destroy me and harm my presidency? There is no way I can work with such people or trust them.” Amen to that, Donald.
It’s an in-your-face truth. Democrats will never accept the “no collusion” verdict from Bob Mueller under any circumstances. They can’t. Trump’s collusion was Democrats’ sole excuse for losing the 2016 election. Without that excuse, voters are left to conclude correctly Democrats lost fair and square. That Trump is innocent is an outcome Democrats will die on their sword before admitting. It’s about politics, not common sense or what’s best for American families.
No one can reason with idiots. Sadly, that’s what Trump is dealing with as president today. Politically driven hate-filled idiots determined to harm his presidency and the country any way they can.
I ask you voters, is the Democrats’ two-year, all-consuming, sore sport, sore loser, path helping you and your family build a better life? The idiots can’t be honest enough to move beyond holding America hostage to this contrived, self-serving, political BS because they need an excuse.
Good thinking, Donald! Send the idiots the single-finger salute with extra Vaseline on it. Yell, when the Democrats move to a higher ground of thinking, you will follow. Just keep up what you’ve been doing with such success! Goosing the fabulous “Donald Economy” to the lowest unemployment level in 50 years, and the longest economic expansion in American history. A genuine, American juggernaught economy as fine as any seen since the Clinton years. Your super-powered economy will get you re-elected, Donald, just as it did Bill. In the end, even political idiots recognize it’s the “economy, stupid”.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
