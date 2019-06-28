To The Daily Sun,
If Melanie Hodges does not approve of children in cages, she needs to contact her Democratic national representatives (Jeanne Shaneen, Maggie Hassin, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster) and tell them to support additional funding to fix these border problems. Or at least not be resistant to a national immigration policy.
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
