Clearly, the Democrat Party has lost its way. Out of one side of their mouth its candidates call for compromise, bipartisanship and civility. Out of the other side of their mouth they continuously and uncompromisingly support things like: abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), single-payer health care system, and vows to impeach U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. It is unmistakable that their current crop of legislators has lost the ability to offer prudent and pragmatic alternatives. All the reasonableness and willingness to compromise belongs to their Republican counterparts. Results speak for themselves, just look at the economy.
It is more than a fad that has taken hold of the Democrat Party. Their swing to the far left is a trend. It appears to be the future of the Party. That trend has been exemplified by their presidential candidates. Look at these examples of trying to appeal to their base by being as progressive as possible: Democrats have embraced a “single-payer” health care system following Socialist Bernie Sanders public endorsement of it; without having a way to pay for it and in spite of the fact that we already have two such systems which are fraught with issues of quality and quantity. The Republicans have alternative on the table that appears to work and be financially viable but there is no cross aisle conversation.
The Democrats have stampeded to call for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They have done so in the face of what can only be called an invasion. We have caravans of tens of thousands of illegal immigrants approaching our southern border. Such an action would leave the country without control of its borders, with no way to vet those attempting to enter America. Such action endangers the citizenry from physical threats, eliminates of control of public health for current citizens, invites criminals and terrorists, and destroys the rule of law. Republicans are not opposed to changes in the system but do insist that legislation be the vehicle to accomplish the change and that the rule of law be followed, but there is no cross aisle conversation.
Another example of Democrat far-left overreach occurred immediately after Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Once he was confirmed, many of their candidates and the media outlets, almost exclusively progressive, promised that Democrats will begin impeachment proceedings against Justice Kavanaugh as soon as they take back the House. Common sense tells us there is no way they will get 66 votes in the Senate to convict him and remove him from the court. Such an attempt presupposes there is evidence supporting action. None was presented during the nomination process. More than one of the witnesses brought against him have been referred to the Department of Justice for investigation or prosecution for the content of their testimony. Democrats are guilty of making shallow promises with no basis in reality. Results matter... Posturing should be ignored… Vote Jobs not Mobs.
Tuesday November 6, 2018, is Election Day. Please get out and vote. There are choices to be made. Please cast your ballot for candidates who will best represent your interests, and New Hampshire’s interests. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. Please join me in voting for candidates supporting our principles and values.
Marc Abear
Meredith
(1) comment
Gagging on your Fox News 🤢
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.