To The Daily Sun,
Every day an average of five people (DHS numbers) are killed by illegal aliens in our country. Every day five more families grieve because politicians refuse to enforce our laws. President Trump is fighting to enforce our laws to save lives. Democrat leaders, led by Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer and supported by our delegation (Democrats Hassan, Shaheen, Kuster, and Pappas), fight to stop President Trump from enforcing our laws to protect Americans.
Every day about 39 women suffer the trauma of being raped by illegal aliens. At least 300 more people are assaulted, kidnapped, robbed, burglarized, or otherwise victimized every day by illegal aliens in our country. President Trump is trying to reduce these numbers to the right number, zero. Democrats oppose President Trump’s efforts to protect Americans.
Every day about 120 people die of heroin or other illegal drug mostly coming from Mexico. Millions of illegal drug users and their families suffer as well. These deadly drugs are often distributed by illegal aliens who hide in illegal alien communities. President Trump is trying to stop the flow of illegal drugs to Americans. Democrats feign concern by improving detection at border control checkpoints, but they fight efforts to stop the huge flow of drugs through our open border.
Because New Hampshire is a relatively safe state, many people don’t realize the illegal alien threat until someone they care about becomes a victim; then it’s too late. Others see the illegal alien caused harm and, like President Trump, want to end the needless victimization of Americans by people who have no right to be here.
Democrat leaders fight against President Trump’s efforts to protect the American people. They refuse to acknowledge the problem; they won’t even meet with Angel parents. Democrat “sanctuary” cities release illegal alien criminals, allowing them to victimize others. Democrats encourage illegal immigration with their talk, policies, and funding. Democrats fight against President Trump’s efforts to the implement the plan that Border Patrol experts say is needed to control the border and protect Americans.
Prominent Democrats, including Presidential candidates, show disdain for American lives by advocating eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement, tearing down all border barriers, and even preventing notifying ICE when illegal aliens illegally try to purchase guns.
President Trump is fighting to enforce our laws and stop the totally avoidable victimization of many thousands of Americans by illegal aliens annually. Democrats claim to care about others. So, it astounds me that grassroots Democrats don’t demand that their Democrat leaders stop protecting illegal aliens and help President Trump end the totally avoidable killing, raping, robbing, assaulting, kidnapping, or otherwise victimizing many thousands of Americans every year.
Don Ewing
Meredith
(1) comment
But the hypocrats do have a plan to protect us all! They threaten to confiscate our guns so nothing bad can happen when they arrest President Trump and take control. Just ask Pelosi and Schumer and our own local Communists. They are telling us quite plainly what they are planning to do.
