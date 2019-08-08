To The Daily Sun,
Ever notice the people with the most to say about gun control are the ones who know the least about guns? They know nothing of the technology, or history, yet they want to regulate one and erase the other.
Democrats have been infringing citizen rights for over 50 years and the situation has only gotten worse; are you slow learners?
How about leaving alone guns that don't commit crimes, and start doing some thing about criminals that do.
Democrats do not want gun safety. That's why the hate the NRA, which actually provides safety training for all ages instead of BS.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
