To The Daily Sun,
With a little over a week to go to the mid-term elections, I find it hard to be silent. I am so sick of the Democrats and the so-called press putting down our President Donald Trump.
After the last two years, let's look at some of the Democrats' accomplishments. It started the day after Trump was elected, with approval from the top down. Riots in many cities, burning cars and vandalizing. They just refused to accept that Hillary lost and it hasn't changed as of today.
Remember hearing of freedom of speech when you were growing up? Not now, the liberal Democrats stop conservatives from speaking on college campuses. Showing how they care more about illegals than the people of the USA by sanctuary cities, open borders and getting rid of ICE. Kind of funny, isn't it, since the start of the latest March of Immigrants towards the USA, the Democrats have been quiet have on this issue.
I couldn't believe it when I saw on TV protesters admitting they were being paid to interrupt the confirmation of a justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. Forty-eight Democrat senators voting against that candidate on nothing but a partisan line. It did not bother them one bit when a accuser accused the candidate of assault, but not one of the so called witnesses either wasn't there or didn't see a thing, and one of them was her best friend.
If you are a Republican in N.H. it has to be hard to watch all that outside money coming in to work against them. Ask that lady from Chicago who moved here just to run for Congress and over a million dollars in the bank. What happened to her?
I find it ironic that as much as the Democrats have talked so much about impeaching our president that when a N.H. North Country state senator is accused of assault, they put on a good front and said he should get out of the race. Then, you never hear another peep. To make it even better the accuser got terminated from her job.
I ask you, is that what the beautiful State of N.H. and our country all about?
I am proud to be a American and I am going to vote Republican.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
