To The Daily Sun,
Every time the subject of political Islam is mentioned by any writer here in The Sun, left writers jump up and down trying to convince readers there is no problem. The facts say otherwise but the left goes into denial mode. They write things like the Bible is just as violent, or how about the Crusades, so on and so forth. We on the right have pointed out that the Crusades were hundreds of years ago and that the Old Testament is not what Christians revere.
I'd also point out these observations by the left are irrelevant by saying, so what? The Islamic ideology is the motivating factor behind an organized, world-wide effort by the Muslim Brotherhood funding every Islamic terrorist organization on the planet. There is nothing, nothing like it in the Christian West. Why, because we have secular, not religious governments, unlike the Islamic ideology which recognizes only Allah's laws. If readers want to know the difference read up on Sharia Law because our leftist critics have shown they have not.
Hey, somebody call the SPCA, crazy leftists are beating a dead horse. It's over, Kavanaugh is confirmed in spite of the lynch mob antics from the left and current claims they intend to impeach him once they get power again. So ask yourself, on what grounds? More unfounded accusations from activists that can't be proven? Not a chance, just like there is no chance the can impeach President Trump on the grounds that they don't like him or the fact that he won the election.
Speaking of mobs, BLM out west were at it again, "demonstrating" by beating the automobiles of elderly white people they had stopped while protesting the police shooting of a black criminal. Face it, even they know it's not about justice, it's about intimidation. Antifa also got into an act of their own. They just had to instigate another brawl. A group of American flag carrying conservatives was just not going to be allowed to exercise their constitutional right to free speech without getting punched in the face by these fascists. See how tolerant the liberal left is?
This brings me to again remind everyone of what the Democratic Party is offering you if you elect them next month. Let's start with hate. Is there anything they don't hate that isn't them? No, well how about decisiveness? They want to and are dividing the American people along every possible fracture line — exploiting any and all differences of opinions with name calling and demonizing terminology. Then of course they promise to raise your taxes, reestablish massive red tape regulations on business sure to kill President Trumps booming economy and the good jobs that have come with it. They just can't stand for the American people to do well.
Let me urge you all to get out and vote on election day and vote to sustain this economy. Reject the calls of hatred and division that the left's candidates offer. Vote for a united, prosperous and safe future. Vote Republican.
Steve Earle
Gilford
