To The Daily Sun,
President Trump has benefitted all Americans, especially minorities, so much that Democrats apparently believe that they only defeat him by falsely charging him with being a racist.
If what President Trump has accomplished and is fighting for is “racist,” then most minorities probably wish they had such a “racist” president sooner.
President Trump is delivering for all Americans, and disproportionately benefitting minorities with higher incomes, record low unemployment, greater opportunities, safer neighborhoods, better educations, and a safer world.
Republican and Democrat leaders have different objectives. Republicans work to create an environment where everyone can prosper, afford their needs and wants, and can freely pursue the life he/she wants.
Today’s Democrat leaders no longer work to make Americans self-supporting. Today’s Democrat leaders pursue their own power, wealth, and fame which they expect to obtain by promising free stuff and making people dependent on government services promised by Democrats.
So Democrats fight President Trump’s efforts to create a growing economy which offers more and better jobs, to provide school choice so students can escape bad and dangerous schools and prepare for successful lives, to enforce the laws passed by Congress to protect the American people, and to make our country stronger to protect Americans and the world from malicious actors.
Democrats opposed Trump’s tax cuts that enabled most Americans to keep more of their money. Democrats oppose Trump’s efforts to eliminate excessive taxes and regulations on American businesses that limited workers’ pay and drove thousands of businesses and millions of good jobs overseas.
Democrats opposed President Trump’s efforts to make America energy independent which has made our country safer, reduced energy prices, and provided good jobs for many thousands of Americans.
Democrats fight President Trump’s efforts to enforce our laws to make American neighborhoods safer. Democrats provide sanctuary for and fight deportation of illegal alien criminals who disproportionately harm minorities. Democrats excuse criminal behavior, release criminals to prey on others, poorly enforce laws against the drugs and crime that plague many minority neighborhoods, and tolerate riots that destroy minority neighborhoods.
Democrats fight against school choice; they care more about political support from the education establishment and unions than about providing American children with a good start in life.
President Trump isn’t a racist; he simply fulfills his responsibility to prioritize American citizens over foreigners.
Democrats clamor “racist” to divert attention from President Trump’s successes which expose that Democrats and their policies make people poor, ignorant, and dependent on government. Democrat will shriek even more as President Trump continues enabling more Americans to prosper and live their dreams.
Don Ewing
Meredith
