To The Daily Sun,
We want to thank North Country lawmakers for their work to create a more equitable and more affordable way to pay for our outstanding public schools. The current system, based solely on property taxes, is bankrupting our system and forcing cut after cut to sidestep massive tax hikes on residents. There’s a better way.
The newly unveiled House plan means millions in state aid that does NOT come from local property taxes. It fully restores stabilization grants to help every district in our region. It fully funds kindergarten, which communities recognize is an essential component to a great education. This plan means more funding for Berlin, Gorham, Colebrook, Conway, Haverhill, Littleton, Whitefield, Woodstock, Groveton and so many other cities and towns outside of our region who struggle to fund quality education for their families.
Many of our communities cannot support the needs of our schools on property tax revenue alone. When state aid was recently reduced, it forced a wave of devastating cuts, which are well-documented by news coverage. Students are suffering. We can reverse that trend with this new proposal.
We support the House budget and urge lawmakers to do the same. This plan means new funding and a restoration of the deep cuts recently made to North Country school districts. We urge the governor and lawmakers to adopt this plan and help us provide high quality and affordable education to our local residents.
Corinne Cascadden, SAU #3; Bruce Beasley, SAU #7; Kevin Richard, SAU #9; David Backler, SAU #20; Laurie Melanson, SAU #23; Pierre Couture, SAU #35; Marion Anastasia, SAU #36; Michael Kelley, SAU #58; Judith McGann, SAU #68, William Lander, SAU #77; Steven Nilhas, SAU #84
Serving towns/city: Berlin, Colebrook, Pittsburg, Stewartstown, Conway, Jackson, Bartlett, Albany, Madison, Chatham, Eaton, Gorham, Randolph, Shelburne Cooperative Milan, Dummer, Errol, Bath, Haverhill Cooperative, Warren, Piermont, Bethlehem, Landaff, Lisbon, Profile, Lafayette Regional, White Mt. Regional, Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster, Whitefield, Northumberland, Stratford, Stark, Lincoln, Woodstock Cooperative, Monroe, Littleton
