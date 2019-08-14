To The Daily Sun,
Despite the fact that Democrats have continuously thrown blame on Republicans for holding critical funds hostage due to the Governor Sununu’s veto of the budget earlier this summer, citizens should be looking at those pointing the fingers rather than the one being pointed at.
New Hampshire Democrats proposed higher taxes because their budget “wouldn’t work” without them. Even with this proposed tax increase, the Legislature’s budget would still contain a structural deficit and lead to further tax increases or the elimination of important programs, such as school lunch aid. Why would we pass a budget that spends millions on one-time spending projects, only to see the more critical, continuously funded projects cut down the road to make up for our overspending?
Furthermore, the Legislature’s budget doesn’t include programs that are of critical importance to New Hampshire. When they didn’t get their way on Paid Family Medical Leave, the Legislature took it out — they didn’t even include the Governor’s plan. We hear about how we need to be a state that attracts a young workforce to continue our success and reverse our aging population — the Democrats stripped $30 million in student debt relief and provided no funding for nursing programs. Instead of caring about New Hampshire 10 years from now, Democrats are looking at the next year — we can’t afford that. I’m glad the Governor vetoed this careless budget — it ignored needed programs, opened the door to higher taxes, and put New Hampshire in a position to fail.
Molly Sanborn
Laconia
