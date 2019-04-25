To The Daily Sun,
Well the special council headed by Robert Mueller has wrapped up and, as I expected, no collusion was found. I was hoping this would put the matter to bed but it hasn’t. The Democrats and the left-leaning media are doubling down and refusing to accept Mueller’s report because it didn’t provide the result they wanted. It sounds a lot like the 2016 election results.
To find the truth, I bypassed all the media “opinions” and went directly to the FBI indictments to get facts. I have not read a single indictment accusing any U.S. citizen of colluding with Russia to sway the 2016 election. Here is a link summarizing those indictments from USA Today which is left of center. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/03/25/muellers-russia-report-special-counsel-indictments-charges/3266050002/.
Contrary to the facts, the media repeatedly puts out that 34 individuals were indicted but fail to mention that 25 were Russian nationals that will never see prosecution. The remaining nine were U.S. citizens and the majority of the indictments were for lying to investigators. Zero were for actual collusion.
Why do I even mention that? Because the Democrats and left-leaning media continue to insist that collusion happened.
Here are more facts. Roger Stone was the last person indicted and here is the link to his indictment: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/5694750-Indictment-charging-Trump-associate-Roger-Stone.html. It’s only 24 pages long and a very easy read. Bottom line was that Roger Stone was charged with one count of “Obstruction of Proceedings”, five counts of “False statements” and one count of “Witness tempering”. All are “process” crimes and prosecutable but there is no indictment that he committed a crime in which he interfered with the 2016 election.
I find it difficult to understand how a person can be prosecuted for lying and obstructing a crime that wasn’t committed? Maybe that’s why I never went into law. The Democrats and media are doing the same to president Trump.
Getting back to the Mueller report, the Democrats and left -leaning media spent the last 22 months protecting Mueller and the special council, insisting the “truth” would come out and president Trump would be impeached. Now that the truth has come out there was no collusion, there’s a complete 180 and now they are accusing AG Barr of being corrupt and insist on seeing the full report so they can spend the next two years quibbling over “intent” and “innuendos”. It reminds me of a Peanuts comic by Charles Schultz written decades ago. It had Lucy and Linus walking together and Lucy points ahead to a yellow object on the sidewalk and says “Look Linus, that is a rare butterfly from Brazil.” When they get closer Linus bends over and says “No, it’s a potato chip!”. Lucy replies “Huh, how did a potato chip get here from Brazil?” The Democrats just can’t accept that they could ever be wrong. And the sad part is that it’s destroying our country.
In metaphysics, “trust” is built on “truth”. Democrats and the left-leaning media have deceived the American people for over two years with regards to Trump colluding with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. I also believe they are doing the same with their claims that president Trump is a racist, homophobic, antisemitic, etc. The bulk of the letters I write point that out both in the physical and metaphysical. It frustrates me when I hear one false claim after another coming from the left as they profess gossip as gospel.
Obviously, the subject of Russian collusion is not over, but I’m hoping that, when the Inspector General’s report comes out on how the Russian collusion investigation was started, those involved will be indicted and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. It should be released in the next one or three months. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, you can go back to the letter I wrote on 9/5/2018. https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/no-american-has-been-indicted-for-collusion-with-russia/article_4f99d44c-b150-11e8-bc2e-dbf8d11800a2.html. Those involved included James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and others. It also pointed out how many individuals in the FBI and DOJ “colluded” with the media to start the Russian collusion narrative. The truth is out there if you care to look for it.
I’ll close this letter with what I’ve observed in today’s politics. Those on the right are angered when lied to, whereas those on the left are angered when told the truth. The left-leaning media are having a meltdown now; think about that the next time you turn on the news.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
