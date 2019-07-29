To The Daily Sun,
Wow, is Robert Mueller okay? It was obvious that he did not know what was in the Mueller Report. Sometimes, I wondered if he knew where he was. At the end, I felt sorry for him; Democrats should apologize for putting him through these hearings.
When will the Democrats admit that the face/leadership of the Democrat Party is the "Squad?" The "faux" Speaker of the House is Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and the House Majority Leader is Rep. Omar. Yes, the Democrats are lead by four representatives who hate the United States.
Pocahontas (a/k/a Sen. Warren) stated that Rep.Omar is what real patriotism looks like. This, in spite of, Rep.Omar, stating Somalia is her country.
Before and after, Trump was elected, Democrats have called Trump supporters/ voters many names; e.g., deplorables. Recently, Democrats have stated that all Trump voters are racists.
Why do the Democrats hate American citizens? Free health insurance for illegals, remove the citizen’s question from the census survey, driver’s licenses for illegals, open borders, and abolish ICE. How do any of these Democrat policies help citizens of the United States?
I am a veteran and I know what a patriot looks like. If Democrats want to know what a patriot looks like, visit the American Legion. God bless President Trump and General Bolduc.
Do our people in Congress support these Democrat policies?
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
