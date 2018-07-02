To The Daily Sun,
I am calling for the abolishment of the Democratic Party. Let’s look at The Democrat party policies:
— Abolish the 2nd Amendment, confiscate all guns.
— Abolish the Electoral College.
— Free college for everyone.
— Free health care for everyone.
— Open borders, abolish ICE.
— Federal job guarantee.
— Abolish the tax cuts, raise taxes.
The new name of the Democrat Party will be Socialist American Democrats (SAD). The new leader of the SAD party is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who believes the new face of the Democrat Party is socialism.
Is the SAD party going to consult with Venezuela on their success with socialism? Who is going to pay for all of this? Will a cup of coffee cost 2.5 million dollars in the future? Will Hillary come out of the woods and run as a SAD party member. Are there any moderate Democrats anywhere?
One last thought: Michelle Obama said, “When they go low, we go high”. I guess the treatment of Sarah Huckabee-Sanders and her family is an example of going high?
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.