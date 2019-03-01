To The Daily Sun,
Recently I saw the movie Dark Money, part of the PBS “Point of View” series. The documentary followed the intricate and secret money trail of extremely wealthy individuals and organizations who were trying to illegally influence elections in Montana. The story was chilling and relevant. Montana is a small population state with a citizen legislature, like New Hampshire.
It happened there; it can and does happen here.
Our democracy depends on the equal representation of everyone and not the unseen advantages rich and powerful special interests exploit. All those mailers that come into our mailbox at election time might be funded from just one source, secretly assisting one candidate. On the surface it appears that many groups oppose (usually) a candidate, but those groups are often all connected, but the money trail is deliberately hidden.
We can do something about money in politics, and level the playing field. Ordinary people in Montana did it. New Hampshire can learn from their experience.
Find the movie and see it! There are bills in the N.H. Legislature addressing this issue. Follow them and let your representatives know how you feel. Remember that democracy belongs to all of us and shouldn’t go to the highest (secret) bidder.
Ruth Stuart
Sandwich
Like Maura Sullivan, who had only lived in NH for a short time and got 95% of her money from out of state.
