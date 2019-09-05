To The Daily Sun,
In the same day's mail I had a donation-solicitation letter from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and a new copy of Rolling Stone magazine. Where the DCCC communication is weak, on the same topic — climate change — the Rolling Stone article by Jeff Goodell, "Can We Survive Extreme Heat?" (found through Google, too) is strong.
My DCCC form gave a list of issues to check-off as a "yes, I agree," with zero mention of climate change. I wrote it in at "other." On the envelope itself, I used a Sharpie and wrote "climate change" and highlighted it with pink and green. The article by Jeff Goodell raises the issue of climate change's fuzzily discussed repercussions — heat deaths of humans for instance, happening already on the worst days in Arizona. Predicted for New York City, Miami, Los Angeles with 5.4 F degrees of warming increase, thousands of deaths.
Certainly, now, our Democratic candidates for president have climate change in their issues. Perhaps others who get the DCCC envelope and its defective list of concerns could do what I did — include climate change at "other" and also write it on the envelope. I love my grandchildren and their peers/classmates too much to just let it pass; a preventable tragedy in their futures must activate my citizen powers now.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
