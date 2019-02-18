To The Daily Sun,
Rarely do I feel moved to write a letter to the editor. However, in this case it is necessary for the safety and security of the public and people who offer professional services in the community. This letter is in no way a “dig” towards the UPS driver or the response by our law enforcement officials. It is, I, feel the only way to address the issue logically. I really do not want to “be that guy.”
Recently my wife left for work as normal and I asked her to leave the door unlocked. I was sleeping in and would be getting up in a few minutes. Upon awaking I noticed a package had been delivered in our home and the door was open four inches. Needless to say I was not happy. First off, opening a door to a private residence is unacceptable. Second it could be considered unlawful entry. Third it could be quite dangerous given the current world climate. No knock was given as my dog would have responded in the appropriate manner. Additionally the door is clearly marked audio and video surveillance on premises.
Obviously all people are entitled to “a reasonable expectation of privacy in their home.” This is better defined by the following words, not mine: “Subjective expectation of privacy — a certain individual’s opinion that a certain location or situation is private; varies greatly from person to person. Objective, legitimate, reasonable expectation of privacy — An expectation of privacy generally recognized by society and perhaps protected by law.” Certainly the latter describes our homes.
There are a number of laws in various parts of the country that we are or should be aware of. “The Castle Law,” “Stand Your Ground” or as it is sometimes referred to as the “Make My Day Law.” Granted I am in no way using this statement as a potential justification for harming a delivery driver “just trying to do his job.” Package delivery is a huge part of modern life. And kudos to UPS and others for timely deliveries of pertinent essential and non-essential goods to our homes. That being said there are people out there who might respond quickly, in an ugly way, with their trusty firearm. Again I am not trying to be “that guy.”
This is the second issue arising from package deliveries. The first was when a driver used his box truck like an armored vehicle to do property damage as he drove through a clearly gated, marked and posted driveway. The response I got was, “our drivers have a job to do.” I will leave that “debate” here as it is not worth our time. And yes I repaired my own gate.
This time was a bit more personal as I am sure the driver, the officer, as well as most people would agree if it were their home. I wanted to file a police report only because maybe someone else took liberty with our door and not the delivery guy. I stated to the officer “that in this day and age, people should not access peoples homes.” The officer said, “In this day and age people lock their door.” Of course I agree and my doors are generally locked. However Glock or lock is becoming more and more of a personal choice. I feel I need to placate emotions at this point as having a lawful opinion is just not acceptable today. This letter is NOT meant to elicit an up in arms response. It is composed with concern for situations in which a person feels justified in opening doors that do not belong to them.
In closing I might share perhaps the most important motivation for this letter. We have a litter of 10 healthy puppies. I keep them at 75 to 80 degrees as recommended. Unlawfully opening doors and neglecting to close them during frigid weather could have caused the loss of our pups. Or mom could have attached or worse ran off and got hit by a car. Please for public and pet safety do your jobs respectfully and deliver TO the door. If the pizza guy delivers he is only coming in if invited for a slice and a beer.
Bob Tyler
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.