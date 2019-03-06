To The Daily Sun,
The February 23 letter to the editor from Rep. Michael Sylvia (chairman of the Belknap County Delegation) was an astonishing departure from reality. This year's county budget was finalized with unusual speed and transparency, with active participation from virtually the entire delegation. Even though the delegation reduced some expenditures more than I thought appropriate and actually defunded a couple of services that I considered essential, I thought over all the performance of the delegation was commendable. Line items that were questioned were discussed and the group would arrive at a consensus in a thoughtful and open way; throughout the process, it was clear that a majority was trying to strike a balance between the funding needed for county services and the burden on taxpayers.
In contrast to the thoughtful approach of a majority of the delegation in producing the final budget, Mr. Sylvia, in his letter, characterizes the budget as the product of “lies, damn lies and statistics” and referred to the final result as “budgetary padding.”
Examination of what actually happened in the budget process belies the Sylvia characterizations. As required by statute, the process began with a budget requested by the county Board of Commissioners; the recommended budget called for an appropriation of $31,248,984. The seven person Executive Committee of the delegation, of which Mr. Sylvia is a member, held a number of meetings, and by a split vote recommended reducing the budget to $29,144,306 (a reduction of a little over $2 million, or close to 7 percent).
After reviewing the recommendation of the Executive Committee, the commissioners met with the department heads, discussed the reductions and then submitted to the delegation a modified budget request, taking into account expenditures that could be delayed or deleted with a minimum negative impact to county services. The modified amount was $30,443,567, and it was accompanied with specifically itemized and explained changes.
The 2019 county budget was addressed for the first time at the January 18 meeting of the delegation. Rep. Sylvia offered a minimal explanation of the reductions recommended by the Executive Committee majority and pushed for passage of the Executive Committee's recommended budget without any public input or any explanation from the department heads as to the effects that the reductions would have on their departments. The delegation was thus being asked to simply rubber stamp the Executive Committee recommendation without any independent exercise of judgment. Several members of the delegation expressed the view that such uninformed action would be contrary to their responsibility as delegation members. They wanted the opportunity to question the commissioners and the department heads and to discuss the reductions among themselves and with Executive Committee members before they voted.
In addition, several made it clear that they believed the public should be heard before a final vote. The motion to adopt the budget recommended by the Executive Committee without further discussion and deliberation was voted down 12 to 5, with Representatives Bean, Beaudoin, Feeney, Fields, Huot, Jurius, Lang, Mackie, Spanos, St. Clair, Tilton and Viens voting for more time and deliberation and with Representatives Aldrich, Comtois, Howard, Sylvia and Varney voting for immediate passage of the Executive Committee's budget (Representative Plummer was absent).
Following the January 18 meeting, the delegation held three public meetings where they heard from the county commissioners, the department heads and the public and discussed among themselves the various line items in the budget where reductions had been recommended.
On February 20, the delegation, with one member absent, voted 11 to 6 to approve a budget of $30,002,772, $858,466 more than recommended by the Executive Committee, $1,246,212 less than the original amount recommended by the county commissioners and $440,795 less than the revised amount requested by the county commissioners. Voting in favor of this budget were Representatives Beaudoin, Feeney, Fields, Huot, Jurius, Lang, Mackie, Plummer, Spanos, St. Clair and Tilton; voting against were Representatives Aldrich, Bean, Comtois, Howard, Sylvia and Varney (Representative Viens was absent as he was attending the Board of Selectmen meeting in Center Harbor as a member of that board).
One need not agree with the specific dollar amount of the budget, but a reasonable person looking at the process employed has to recognize that the action taken was in good faith and had a rational basis. The budget produced was far from the product of “lies” and “damn lies” referred to by Representative Sylvia. Rather the 2019 Belknap County Budget is the product of a group of representatives working hard to fulfill their duty to approve what they in good faith believe to be in the best interest of all the people of our county. They are owed thanks, not criticism.
Hunter Taylor
Belknap County Board of Commissioners
Alton
