To The Daily Sun,
So, if any of this nonsense they're trying to make us do to try to control this stupid virus is working, then why aren't the numbers going down? Makes no sense. I've said this from the beginning, this whole thing is more about control than your health. It’s a virus that has a 97% recovery rate. I will not pander to this nonsense. I'm not getting tested, taking the vaccine, wearing a mask, etc. It's a virus. It's never going to go away, so we need to just learn to deal with it and live our lives. I'm so over this stupid nonsense. I'm living my life, while all you others hide in your house.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.