To The Daily Sun,
To all the Biden supporters: if he ends up getting the win for the election, we're all SCREWED. When we become a socialist country under his leadership, don't complain. It's what YOU voted for.
Trump was our best hope. Don't say I didn't warn you. This country is done for if Trump loses. I shouldn't have to explain myself any more than this. Look up what Biden is all about for yourself. You all voted for him out of hate for Trump, but then have the gall to call Trump and his supporters haters? Give me break.
Not happy at all with this election. You Biden voters truly failed and sold out your own country.
Dee Morrissette
Laconia
